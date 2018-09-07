Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 11.2 percent in August

Press release 7 September 2018 at 9.00am (EEST)

Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 11.2 percent in August

Total sales of restaurants in the Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 17.7 percent in August 2018 compared to the year before. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 250 restaurants, rose by 11.2 percent.

In 2018, the sales in August amounted to 10.5 million euros compared with the 8.9 million euros in the previous year. August 2018 included, the chain's sales have risen for 41 consecutive months.

The chain's brick-and-mortar restaurants increased their sales by 19.2 percent and shop-in-shop locations by 10.5 percent. Online store sales grew by 42.0 percent to

929 000 euros. Figures for online sales are mainly based on the sales reported by 77 restaurants offering home delivery and count towards the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Since the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 31 August), cumulative chain sales have increased by 16.0 percent compared to last year, amounting to 69.2 million euros.

Total sales of restaurants in the Chalupa chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 29.4 percent in August 2018 compared to the year before. In August 2018, the sales amounted to 208 000 euros. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 9 restaurants, decreased by 4.6 percent.

Total sales of restaurants in the Social Burgerjoint chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 227.2 percent in August 2018 compared to the year before. In August 2018, the sales amounted to 257 000 euros. Same-store sales in August 2018 grew by 13.1 percent and they are based on sales figures from one restaurant.

The sales of No Pizza, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, amounted to 56 000 euros in August 2018.



The Kotipizza chain's monthly sales

August 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 10 508 8 929 17.7 Brick-and-mortar restaurants 8 796 7 379 19.2 Shop-in-shop restaurants 1 713 1 550 10.5



Online store sales (euro thousands, included in the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants)



929



654



42.0



Number of Kotipizza restaurants



275



267 Brick-and-mortar 175 162 Shop-in-shop 100 105



Restaurants offering home delivery



77



71

The Chalupa chain's monthly sales

August 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 208 161 29.4



Number of Chalupa restaurants



13



9

The Social Burgerjoint restaurant's monthly sales

August 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 257 79 227.2



Number of Social Burgerjoint restaurants 2 1

The No Pizza restaurant's monthly sales

July 2018 Monthly sales (thousand euros) 56

Kotipizza Group Oyj

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

For more information:

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO and Deputy to the CEO

tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

