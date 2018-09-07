HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event organised by the HKTDC, is now on until tomorrow (8 Sept) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day extravaganza hosts a record-breaking 230 brands from 22 countries and regions and presents more than 20 fashion shows, including FASHIONALLY Collection #12 and FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOW held on 5 Sept, as well as FASHIONALLY Presentations conducted in the past two days, which showcased the latest collections of a number of Hong Kong design labels.FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #12Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2Nn27yHFASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOWPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2MQ0QAFCelebrities at FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOWPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2oRn6MlFASHIONALLY Presentation 1: TAK LEEPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2Cs2fZqFASHIONALLY Presentation 2: REDEMPTIVEPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2wPUJlfPublic Welcome to Attend "OPENSTAGE" TomorrowCENTRESTAGE will be titled "OPENSTAGE" tomorrow and will open to public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. Attendees will have free access to the Fashionista's Sharing Series featuring key fashion editors, a make-up demonstration by NARS, a fashion and music event named "CENTRESTAGE Live House: Busking x Fashion Bazaar," and more. Public visitors will have a chance to check out the latest designs from leading local and overseas brands.Furthermore, Hong Kong in Fashion is currently underway with over 90 not-to-be-missed events organised in collaboration with more than 100 partners. Taking place at numerous hotspots across the city, the activities range from workshops and fashion mob performances to afternoon tea sessions and more.CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkCENTRESTAGE activity schedule: http://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/schedule.phpHong Kong in Fashion activity schedule: http://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/hkinfashion/index.phpThe Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest webpage: http://www.fashionally.comCENTRESTAGE ELITES designers' promo video: https://youtu.be/4YhAEJgsrZwFor more information or to request interviews, please contact:Sinclair on +852 2915 1234Nikki McLucas, nikki@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6895 0534Shanti Sadhwani, shanti@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6386 4904Wing Ng, wing@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6106 8605Kelly Chan, kelly@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6825 4496HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSelina Fan, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is the dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. Please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus or follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.