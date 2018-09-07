Local Design Talents under Spotlight
HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event organised by the HKTDC, is now on until tomorrow (8 Sept) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day extravaganza hosts a record-breaking 230 brands from 22 countries and regions and presents more than 20 fashion shows, including FASHIONALLY Collection #12 and FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOW held on 5 Sept, as well as FASHIONALLY Presentations conducted in the past two days, which showcased the latest collections of a number of Hong Kong design labels.
FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #12
FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOW
Celebrities at FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOW
FASHIONALLY Presentation 1: TAK LEE
FASHIONALLY Presentation 2: REDEMPTIVE
Public Welcome to Attend "OPENSTAGE" Tomorrow
CENTRESTAGE will be titled "OPENSTAGE" tomorrow and will open to public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. Attendees will have free access to the Fashionista's Sharing Series featuring key fashion editors, a make-up demonstration by NARS, a fashion and music event named "CENTRESTAGE Live House: Busking x Fashion Bazaar," and more. Public visitors will have a chance to check out the latest designs from leading local and overseas brands.
Furthermore, Hong Kong in Fashion is currently underway with over 90 not-to-be-missed events organised in collaboration with more than 100 partners. Taking place at numerous hotspots across the city, the activities range from workshops and fashion mob performances to afternoon tea sessions and more.
