Magnetic Resonance Radiation Therapy With Elekta Unity is now in Clinical use at The Netherlands Cancer Institute-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced that Elekta Unity, its transformative magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system, is now in clinical use at The Netherlands Cancer Institute-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital (NKI-AvL). Elekta Unity is the first system to combine high-field (1.5 Tesla) MR imaging, precision radiation therapy and intelligent software, and is capable of MR/RT, a personalized precision cancer therapy. Elekta Unity received CE mark in June 2018, and is being clinically implemented in leading cancer centers throughout Europe.

"As a player on the international forefront of cancer care and research, we became a member of the Elekta MR-linac consortium because we believed that real-time, high-field imaging during radiation delivery would transform cancer care and enable new treatment regimens that offer patients improved safety and efficacy," said Marlies Nowee, Radiation Oncologist, at NKI-AvL. "Elekta Unity is now a reality, and we are excited to start treating our patients. The ability to see what we treat in real time and adapt treatment on a daily basis enables unprecedented precision and ensures that each patient receives the right dose, delivered to the right location, at every treatment session. We are proud to have played a role in bringing Elekta Unity into clinical use."

NKI-AvL, which is a founding member of Elekta's MR-linac Consortium, recently started treating its first patient using Elekta Unity. The patient is receiving treatment for prostate cancer. The Elekta MR-linac Consortium is a collaborative industrial-academic partnership that Elekta founded with seven centers and our technology partner, Philips in 2012 to provide an evidence-based introduction of the MR-linac to the medical community, and to support the advancement of the technology.

"The NKI-AvL team made critical contributions to developing the technological innovations that allow Elekta Unity to perform as no other radiation delivery system can, and we are gratified to see their patients reaping the rewards of their efforts," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta President and CEO. "NKI-AvL is the second cancer center in Europe to offer MR/RT with Elekta Unity to their patients, and additional centers will be clinically implementing this personalized, precision cancer therapy in the weeks and months ahead. The strong enthusiasm for this technology within the radiation oncology community reflects its truly novel capabilities and ease with which it can be incorporated into routine clinical workflows."

To learn more, visit elekta.com/Unity.

Elekta Unity is pending 510(k) pre-market clearance and not available for commercial distribution or sale in the U.S.

