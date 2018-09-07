

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures for July. Production is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.51 against the yen, 1.1222 against the franc, 0.8993 against the pound and 1.16222 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



