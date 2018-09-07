

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced the US FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tezepelumab in patients with severe asthma, without an eosinophilic phenotype, who are receiving inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting beta2-agonists with or without oral corticosteroids and additional asthma controllers.



The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is based on the tezepelumab Phase IIb PATHWAY data that showed a significant reduction in the annual asthma exacerbation rate compared with placebo in a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of patient phenotype including Type 2 biomarker status.



