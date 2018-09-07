

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pub operator Greene King plc (GNK.L) reported Friday that positive momentum continued through the summer with like-for-like sales up 2.8% for the first 18 weeks of the year. The sales growth was ahead of the market which was up 1.2%.



Growth over the last 10 weeks was 3.2%. The results were benefited by the ongoing benefits from sales driving investment to further improve Value, Service and Quality, and boosted by the weather and a successful World Cup.



Greene King branded local pubs traded particularly well with LFL sales up 5.5%, driven by very strong LFL drink growth. The company noted that 3.7m pints of beer were sold in total during England's seven World Cup matches and LFL sales on the day of the semi-final were up 61%.



LFL net profit in Pub Partners was down 0.4% after 16 weeks, impacted by the timing of higher overhead costs which is expected to balance out over the year. Total beer volumes in Brewing & Brands were up 4% and own-brewed volumes were up 0.3%.



The company said its cost mitigation programme to help offset gross cost inflation of about 45 million pounds to 50 million pounds is on track.



Greene King remains on course to dispose of 100-110 pubs this year and expect to open around nine new pubs.



Further, the company said it continues to focus on profitably driving top line growth.



