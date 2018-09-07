

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) announced it has acquired Novate Medical Ltd., a medical device company focused on the prevention of pulmonary embolism in patients at high risk of venous thromboembolic events. BTG paid $20 million in cash to acquire Novate and may be required to pay additional cash considerations up to $130 million if certain commercial and sales-related milestones are met. BTG plc expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS from the second full year of ownership.



Novate has developed Sentry, the first bioconvertible inferior vena cava filter, which has recently been granted 510(k) regulatory clearance in the US. BTG plans to launch Sentry in the US in the second half of fiscal 2018/19 and will sell the device through its existing vascular sales force.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX