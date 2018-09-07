

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported that its profit before tax for the year ending 30 June 2018 declined to 191.3 million pounds from 206.2 million pounds last year.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group said, 'While asset prices were more volatile in the final quarter of the financial year, this largely reflected nervousness about a small number of emerging countries with particular issues such as Turkey, with the market extrapolating these concerns across the broad and highly diverse Emerging Markets universe of more than 70 countries. This mispricing therefore presents another very appealing entry point for investors. The combination of attractive Emerging Markets valuations with Ashmore's strong investment track record and underweight investor allocations means that the outlook remains positive.'



Profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent for the year was 151.4 million pounds or 21.30 pence per share, down from 167.6 million pounds or 23.71 pence per share in the previous year.



Assets under management or AuM increased 26% over the year from US$58.7 billion to US$73.9 billion, reflecting net inflows of US$16.9 billion, the highest delivered by the Group in a financial year.



Net revenue increased by 7% to 276.3 million pounds from last year 257.6 million pounds, reflecting strong growth in net management fee income, and lower performance fee income and foreign exchange translation revenues than in the prior year period. Operating revenues, excluding FX translation, grew by 11% to 278.3 million pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 12.10 pence per share for the year ending 30 June 2018, which, subject to shareholder approval, will be paid on 7 December 2018 to shareholders who are on the register on 2 November 2018.



