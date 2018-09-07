

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in July, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast. Production decreased 0.7 percent in June.



Production in industry excluding energy and construction was down by 1.9 percent in July.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 1.1 percent, but slower than the 2.7 percent increase seen in June. Economists had forecast a 2.6 percent rise for July.



