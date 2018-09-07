sprite-preloader
WKN: A0X94J ISIN: SE0000857369 
New Date for Extraordinary General Meeting 2018 in Invuo Technologies AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 07, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On 3 September 2018, Invuo Technologies AB (publ) announced that an extraordinary general meeting will be held on 1 October 2018. The company announces today that the extraordinary general meeting will be held on 9 October 2018.

The information was distributed for disclosure at 08:50 CEST on 7 September 2018.

For additional information contact:
John Longhurst, CEO, john.longhurst@invuo.com +46-8-564-878-00
Martin Schedin, CFO, martin.schedin@invuo.com +46-8-564-878-00

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet and distribution of eproducts.
www.invuo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/invuo-technologies-ab/r/new-date-for-extraordinary-general-meeting-2018-in-invuo-technologies-ab--publ-,c2610672

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/4815/2610672/904535.pdf

Press release (PDF)


