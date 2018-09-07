Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has renewed all of its lithium claims in the Clayton Valley of Nevada with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). These claims directly border Cypress Development Corp., who on September 6, 2018, released positive results from a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the Cypress' Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada representing a Net present value of $1.45-billion (USD).

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We applaud the positive PEA results reported by our neighbor Cypress Development Corp and we are very pleased to renew all of our claims in Nevada. We had drill results as high 1670 ppm lithium on our property which directly borders that of Cypress and appears to share the lithium clay formation (please refer to map). With work programs currently underway on Spearmint's strategically located properties in the Golden Triangle, and operations about to get started on our Vanadium Prospects in Quebec, we are working diligently to increase shareholder value and we are optimistic about the company's developments in the near and long term."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres, bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,972 acre 'Neba Prospects' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 10,300 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, B.C., directly borders West High Yield Resources.

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres, bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

