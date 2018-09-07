EQT Credit Provides Financing for Summa Equity's Investment in HyTest

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market Credit investment strategy, today announced that is has provided a senior secured financing solution to support Summa Equity's investment in HyTest.

Founded in 1994 as a spinoff from a project within Turku University, HyTest is a high-quality, global antibody and antigens manufacturer and supplier, primarily targeting in vitro diagnostics (IVD) OEMs and research organizations. The company is headquartered in Turku, Finland and employs 112 people.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit, commented: "HyTest is recognized globally as a high-quality supplier of antibodies to IVD companies and to the research community. The company operates in an attractive market driven by non-cyclical, stable growth drivers. EQT Credit looks forward to supporting HyTest and its management team under Summa's ownership".

Alexandre Hökfelt, Director at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit, added: "The transaction represents EQT Mid-Market Credit's second unitranche in Finland this summer and we would like to thank EQT's Industrial Advisors, who as senior executives in the IVD space, provided key support to the EQT Credit deal team throughout the due diligence process".

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through four complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Mid-Market Credit (direct lending), Core Value and Credit Opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested in excess of EUR 5 billion in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's direct lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

