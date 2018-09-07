Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-09-07 / 08:58 *Krypto AG secures equity financing with international private equity investor GEM and acquires Datarella, a leading developer of industrial blockchain solutions* *- GEM provides EUR 15 million for further expansion of portfolio* *- New milestone on the way to becoming a leading investor in blockchain technologies* *- Ali Izhar Ahmed strengthens management as new board member* Berlin, 7 September 2018: Berlin-based Krypto AG (WKN: A0SLML, ISIN: DE000A0SLML9) today signed an equity financing agreement ("Share Subscription Facility") with the international private equity investor GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS ("GEM"). Under this agreement, GEM commits to subscribe for or purchase new shares in Krypto AG from authorized capital up to a value of EUR 15 million. Krypto AG has the right, but not the obligation, to call this financing in several tranches. The capital hereby made available to the company will be used for the further expansion of its investment portfolio. Based on this new financing, Krypto AG has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of shares in Datarella GmbH. Datarella GmbH is a Munich-based German technology company developing industrial blockchain solutions and successfully implementing them in numerous use cases. In this context, Datarella advises and supports customers such as BMW, Intel and Siemens in the whole blockchain ecosystem, e.g. for decentralized data management and payment systems. For the United Nations World Food Programme, Datarella has developed the blockchain-based transaction and accounting system "Building Blocks" which enables considerable cost savings through increased efficiency - and thus created a use case that impressively highlights the advantages of blockchain technology. Based on "Building Blocks", Datarella has also developed "RAAY", a new, highly efficient operating system for the financial industry. Tobias Schröder, COO and Member of the Board of Krypto AG, said: "The securing of new capital and the acquisition of Datarella combined represent a first milestone on our way to becoming a leading investor in the area of blockchain technologies. The common goal of Krypto AG and Datarella GmbH is to support customers in using the advantages of blockchain solutions. At the same time, we leverage untapped potential and create new investment opportunities by increased collaboration." The management board of Krypto AG will be expanded to support the further expansion of activities. Ali Izhar Ahmed was appointed as the new CEO and Member of the Board. He has international experience and expertise in both financial services and the start-up sector. Among others, he worked for Citibank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, FinLeap, and Rocket Internet SE. Press contact: Torben Gosau, CNC AG E-Mail: torben.gosau@cnc-communications.com Telefon: +49 30 408 176 6 54 About Krypto AG Krypto AG is a listed investment group focusing on blockchain technologies and investments in the areas Technology & Development (Datarella GmbH, Helix Cognitive Computing GmbH), Advisory & Consulting (Krypto Management Consulting GmbH) as well as Education & Communities (KryptoEducation GmbH). The Berlin-based company invests in a broad portfolio of investments and strategically develops them. Krypto AG creates value for its investors and contributes to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem. End of Media Release Issuer: Krypto AG Key word(s): Finance 2018-09-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 721537 2018-09-07

