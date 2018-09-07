Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in August

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 24.9 billion in August. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 27.3 billion. The difference was mainly due to higher net lending to government agencies.

The central government's primary balance was SEK 0.5 billion lower than forecast. This was mainly due to somewhat higher disbursements from agencies. Tax income was in line with the forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.6 billion higher than calculated. This was mainly explained by lower deposits from the Nuclear Waste Fund.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.3 billion higher than forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of August 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 95.4 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,203 billion at the end of August.

The outcome for September will be published on 5 October at 9.30 a.m.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome August Forecast August Deviation August Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -24 857 -27 306 2 449 -1 597 -95 425 Primary balance3 -21 667 -22 181 513 -3 498 -101 948 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -3 164 -4 751 1 588 1 827 -1 339 Interest payments on central government debt -26 -374 348 74 7 863 - Interest on loans in SEK -613 -608 -5 317 10 592 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -22 -18 -4 -2 -882 - Realised currency gains and losses 609 252 357 -241 -1 847 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.









The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's Central Government Debt August 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2214697/864403.pdf)



