Leviticus Cardio Announces Successful Completion of Third Chronic Animal Study

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviticus Cardio, inventors of the versatile transcutaneous Coplanar Energy Transfer (CET) system for use with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), announces the successful completion of a 90-day preclinical chronic animal study to evaluate its CET technology in combination with a commercial heart pump. The trial was conducted at a renowned animal facility operated by the Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium. This study marked the third successful trial of the Leviticus CET used in conjunction with a commercial heart pump.

This important achievement paves the way for first in human (FIH), expected in a matter of months.

"The successful completion of this third long-term chronic trial utilizing the Jarvik 2000 LVAD pump coupled with the Leviticus wireless CET system, demonstrates the desired versatility that addresses an increasing patient population suffering from advanced heart failure. Besides the robustness and stability of the system, we are particularly excited about the excellent outcomes on chronic animal tissue interactions," states Professor Bart Meyns of [Catholic University].

"A unique hybrid solution with a retroauricular pedestal bail-out provides a stand-out safety margin to move the technology to the next stage. Furthermore, relying on a singular external component may leverage a significant cost reduction for all mechanical circulatory support users," adds Associate Professor Jiri Maly, of the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM), Prague.

Michael Zilbershlag, CEO of Leviticus Cardio, comments, "We are thrilled to have reached this milestone, which validates our technology's versatility and our go-to-market strategy. It clearly demonstrates the safety and efficacy of our technology in the preclinical stage."

Peter Hinchliffe, president and COO of Jarvik Heart Inc., stated: "The combination of Jarvik Heart's proven VAD with post auricular pedestal and the Leviticus wireless solution are perfectly suited to integration providing the safety and immediate practicality of a truly wireless VAD system."

About Leviticus Cardio

Founded in 2008, Leviticus Cardio (Leviticus-cardio.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the clinical outcome for patients with an implanted left ventricular assist device (LVAD) for the treatment of impaired cardiac function. The Company has received funding from The Trendlines Group, Israel's foremost seed- and early-stage investment group, a consortium of acclaimed cardiovascular physicians, private investors and Israel's Innovation Authority (previously, the Office of the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy).

About Jarvik Heart

Jarvik Heart, Inc. is a private company that develops miniaturized heart assist devices for the treatment of severe heart failure. The company, formed in 1988, is located in Manhattan, where it conducts development and manufacturing activities. The Jarvik 2000 Ventricular Assist Device has successfully sustained and improved the condition of patients awaiting transplants as well as those who have chosen the device for lifetime use.

