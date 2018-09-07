Cargotec Corporation: Zeaborn Ship Management selects Navis Bluetracker for fleet performance management

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 11.00 AM (EEST)





Zeaborn Ship Management selects Navis Bluetracker for fleet performance management

Navis, part of Cargotec's business area Kalmar, provides its web-based fleet performance solution Bluetracker to Zeaborn Ship Management. Based in Hamburg, Zeaborn Ship Management is a newly formed global technical ship management company that unites long-standing ship management companies E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement. The company operates a combined fleet of more than 150 vessels focusing on container ships, bulk carriers and multipurpose vessels of all sizes.

With the use of Bluetracker, fleet energy efficiency performance can be closely monitored, and KPI-based analyses can be conducted on it. This allows optimisation of vessels' commercial potential. The software will also help manage environmental compliance related to EU MRV and IMO DCS regulations.

With Bluetracker's cloud-based analysis platform, Zeaborn Ship Management has full access to the entire scope of all core performance and emission compliance modules. Further, the benefit of aggregating reported and measured vessel data from Bluetracker as well as existing systems provides additional value by merging inhomogeneous fleets equipped with various systems onboard.

