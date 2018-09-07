

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production logged a steady growth in July, the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, the same pace of expansion as seen in June. Output was forecast to gain at a much weaker rate of 0.2 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output growth eased to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent in June. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise for July.



Meanwhile, construction output shrank 1.8 percent, reversing a June's 5 percent increase.



In three months to July, industrial and manufacturing output grew 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



