First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL INTRODUCES 420WIFI(C) as a Location-based Marketing and Analytics Platform that Provides Wi-Fi as a FREE Digital Marketing Tool to Retain and Reward Customers at Local Cannabis Dispensaries Nationwide

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September, 7, 2018 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: BITCF), the first publicly traded company in the Bitcoin and Blochchain industry and a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of Blockchain technologies, today announced it has developed 420WIFI ©, a Wi-Fi marketing technology that is pioneering the way local cannabis dispensaries in North America use free Wi-Fi to connect with their customers. The addition of the 420WIFI © platform, enhances BITCF's position as a fast growing customer acquisition platform for local cannabis dispensaries, expanding its offering to include innovative and effective tools for customer retention and loyalty.

BITCF intends to use loyalty points in the form of cryptocurrencies. "We believe that Cryptocurrency will become the biggest game-changer to hit customer loyalty programs since the introduction of frequent flyer points more than 30 years ago." The Company will introduce several cryptocurrencies into the loyalty rewards programs which so far include Loyalty (COIN:LOYAL) and WEED (COIN:WEED).

We have also acquired a large position in PERKScoin, and developed and control a public blockchain on which (COIN:BIT) is mined as an alternative currency.

420WIFI.com as a location-based marketing and analytics platform that provides FREE Wi-Fi as a digital social media marketing tool designed to retain and reward dispensaries' customers. 420WIFI service offers cannabis dispensaries tools to harness for their guest Wi-Fi as a free and easy way to keep in touch with customers who visit those dispensaries in order to drive repeat visits and increased sales.

The 420 WIFI platform allows cannabis dispensaries to tap into free guest Wi-Fi while helping businesses re-engage those customers in real time using built -in Facebook Messenger and in the future via email. Dispensaries can build targeted customer contact lists and access advanced analytics reports that provide insight into the frequency of visits and duration and social media engagement.

"We're excited to bring to the market our newest product offering for local cannabis dispensaries. Our unique 420WIFI hot spots help connect dispensaries with consumers through free public Wi-Fi, and is the most effective retention and loyalty program on the market," said Greg Rubin, BITCF's chief executive officer.

"This is an exciting opportunity to expand and leverage BITCF's crypto resources and Blockchain capabilities; and introduce our coins into loyalty programs that will help more local dispensaries to improve their customer retention and loyalty, and drive more repeat business."

Yelp announced last year it has paid $20 million in cash to acquire the Wi-Fi marketing company which offers a service that allows businesses to connect with their customers over a freely provided Wi-fi network. The move, Yelp explains, is aimed at expanding the types of business marketing services Yelp already offers beyond those that are focused on customer acquisition, to also include those that help businesses with customer retention and loyalty.

Customers who agree to use the free Wi-Fi provide their email address, which then allows the business to build out a target customer contact lists. The businesses can also take advantage of analytics tools that provide additional insight into visits - tracking things like frequency, to identify their most loyal customers, and duration, among other factors.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTCMARKETS: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

