The mini-tender will be held under the RenovAr program for large-scale renewables, but will be limited to projects not exceeding 10 MW in size. The quota for solar and wind will be around 350 MW. Auctions for projects larger than 10 MW were suspended by the Argentinean government in early August.Argentina's Secretary of Renewable Energy, Sebastián Kind has announced on the occasion of a wind power conference that a new "mini-tender" for 400 MW of additional renewable energy power generation capacity will be launched next month. So excited that Argentina's Renewables Sub-Secretary Sebastian Kind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...