DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Distribution to shareholders

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Distribution to shareholders

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2 August 2017, the shareholders of the Company at that date (the "Continuing Shareholders") passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

The Liquidators hereby announce their intention to make a fourth interim liquidation payment to Continuing Shareholders (the "Payment") of:

GBP £10.77022 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the Company (the "Rate")

The Rate has been calculated by reference to the proceeds received by the Company from the final quarterly redemption of the Company's holding in DW Catalyst Offshore Fund Ltd and is being paid in accordance with the timetable referenced in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 12 July 2017.

As the Payment has been made in four quarterly tranches the amount that will be paid to Continuing Shareholders will be equal to 25% of the Rate stated above.

The Payment will be paid via CREST on 14 September 2018.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com