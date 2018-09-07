The 4th China International Tourism Investment Conference held in Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China (Sichuan) International Tourism Investment Conference, organized by the provincial government of Sichuan, co-organized by the municipal government of Chengdu, the Sichuan Provincial Tourism Development Committee and the Investment Promotion Bureau of Sichuan Province, convened on August 31, 2018.

The conference is the province's largest, most authoritative and most content-rich event of its kind since 2015. Government officials including Peng Qinghua, Party Secretary of Sichuan Province, Fan Ruiping, Member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, and Party Secretary of Chengdu, Gan Lin, Member of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and Director of Sichuan Provincial Publicity Department" Wang Minghui, Member of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary General of Sichuan Provincial Government, Yang Hongbo, Deputy Governor of Sichuan Provincial Government and Luo Qiang, Deputy Party Secretary and Mayor of Chengdu, took part in the event.

The conference also invited representatives and executives from over 170 leading institutions both in and outside of China, among them the World Tourism Union, the Pacific Asia Travel Association, the China Enterprises Investment Association, the U.S.- China Association for Promotion of Economy and Trade and Pei's P&D Inc.

The conference is part of the province's efforts to put in place a diversified development strategy. Tourism is an important contributor to promoting investment in the province. Sichuan aims to bring in more investment for its tourism projects and benefit from its abundant tourism resources. The province's tourism sector plans to focus on the development of demonstration areas featuring high-quality tourism services across the province, including numerous sightseeing destinations managed at the county level, creating a world-class tourism industry cluster. By combining culture and tourism resources, the province aims to rapidly become a world-leading tourism destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738618/The_4th_China_Sichuan_International_Tourism_Investment_Conference.jpg