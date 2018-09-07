

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue revised GDP data for the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.4 percent sequential growth.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback, it rose against the franc, the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 128.95 against the yen, 1.1238 against the franc, 0.8996 against the pound and 1.1643 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



