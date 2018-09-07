Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-09-07 / 11:00 DYH Global PLC is expanding the product portfolio of one its ecommerce platforms - DYH.com, with a Selection of products from Nomess *Stockholm, September 7th, 2018*: In line with its continuous expansion of the product portfolio, DYH.comwill infuse its online assortment with Nomess, the Go-To-Brand for creative people. The partnership is celebrated as an affirmative headway for a mutually beneficial brand expansion and reinforcement. Mathias Mildahl, Brand Category Manager at DYH Global PLC, states: _"We are very pleased to welcome Nomess to DYH Global as a direct brand partner. Customers around the world love the brand and its designs, and working together means we can make sure lovers of functional and esthetic interior designs can have access to the greatest selection of Nomess products through our online shop DYH.com."_ Braced by the latest ecommerce technology and comprehensive 3D Room Planner, DYH.com offers unparalleled platform for expansion of brand awareness, product exposure and trade, which will advance Nomess in their European customer growth and brand recognition. *About Design Your Home Holding AB* DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB is a fast growing company operating in the European ecommerce furniture sector. Companies from DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB produce and market design furniture and lifestyle products under several brands in the mid-and high-end market segment, focusing on contemporary, trendy design. In addition to the proprietary brands ROOMOX (R) and DYH, the product portfolio also features a number of specially selected trendy European brands, offering an extensive range for every taste. The company is trading in over 20 European countries with online shops translated in the main 8 European languages. *About Nomess* NOMESS was founded in 2007 by Suzanne Potts, who's driven by her love of iconic Danish design and a desire for stylish simplification. Understated yet playful, NOMESS products are designed for the single purpose of making everyday life easier. The NOMESS brand has become the go-to for creative people the world over, understanding intuitively that functionality cannot stand alone - it simply needs aesthetics to function. Kontakt: ir@dyh.com Design Your Home Holding AB Gamla Brogatan 32, 2 tr 111 20 Stockholm Sweden End of Media Release Issuer: DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB Key word(s): Trades 2018-09-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 721417 2018-09-07

