SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase of own shares 07-Sep-2018 / 10:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 07 September 2018 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 September 2018 it transferred 84,492 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for minority interest transfers to individuals. Following this transfer the Company holds 1,537,825 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,589,430 Ordinary Shares. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5981 EQS News ID: 721631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

