

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's annual inflation accelerated slightly in August, after slowing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 4 percent, which was the highest since November last year, when it was 4.2 percent.



In August, the CPI was affected the most by housing and operation of personal transport equipment, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.5 percent in August after a 0.1 percent rise in July.



In monthly comparison, the CPI was affected the most by the ending of sales of clothing and footwear and a seasonal price fall for fresh vegetables.



