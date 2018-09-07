

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were marginally higher in choppy trade on Friday after a government report showed the country's industrial output grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, the same pace of expansion as seen in June. Output was forecast to gain at a much weaker rate of 0.2 percent.



Another report showed that France's visible trade gap shrunk to EUR 3.49 billion in July from EUR 6.00 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a shortfall of EUR 5.73 billion.



Elsewhere, Eurostat confirmed its first estimate that the euro zone economy grew at 0.4 percent sequentially in the second quarter. The annual figure has been revised to 2.1 percent from an initial 2.2 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points or 0.13 percent at 5,250 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Thursday.



Amid little triggers, investors braced for an escalation of the tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies and looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report for possible clues on interest rates.



