PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Resolution of the Board of Directors on Payment of Dividends and on the General Meeting of Shareholders 07-Sep-2018 / 12:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Resolution of the Board of Directors on Payment of Dividends and on the General Meeting of Shareholders* 7 September 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that at a meeting held on 3 September 2018, PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions: 1) Recommend that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders decides to distribute dividends according to the results for the 2018 half year in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 10,000,004,312 (ten billion four thousand three hundred twelve) and 73 kopecks, of which RUB 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million) was due to the Company's net profit for the 2018 half year, and RUB 9,900,004,312 (nine billion nine hundred million four thousand three hundred twelve) and 73 kopecks was due to the Company's retained profit for 2017, and also recommend defining the amount of dividend per share in the amount of RUB 0.519216. 2) Recommend that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders sets a date on which individuals entitled to receive dividends are defined - eleven days from the date of the Resolution on Payment of Dividends made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 3) Pay dividends to the registered in the register of shareholders nominal holder and trustee being a professional participant of the securities market within 10 working days from the date on which individuals who are entitled to receive dividends are defined, and to other individuals registered in the register of shareholders within 25 working days from the date on which individuals who are entitled to receive dividends are defined. 4) Accept Transneft-Service's proposal on candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors, and include in the list of candidates for voting on the election in the Company's Board of Directors the following individuals: Sergey Andronov; Maxim Grishanin; Rashid Sharipov; Nikolay Platonov. 5) Include in the list of candidates for the election to the Board of Directors the General Director of PJSC NCSP Sergey Kireev at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 September 2018. 6) Approve draft resolutions regarding the agenda items of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which should be sent in electronic form (e-documents) to nominal holders, registered in PJSC NCSP's register of shareholders. 7) Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is Dmitry Pristanskov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP. In case of his absence, Sergey Kireev, Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, should perform respective functions of President at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. *NCSP Group* is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on the Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and the London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes totaled 143 million tons in 2017. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *For more information, please contact:* For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ROM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5983 EQS News ID: 721623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

