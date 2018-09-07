Tanzania-based mini-grid operator, Jumeme is tendering two 1 MW projects in the Rukwa and Katawi regions. The projects are being developed in the frame of the Micro Power Economy, Tanzania Roll out program, which is financially backed by the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF).Tanzanian mini-grid operator, Jumeme Rural Power Supply Ltd is planning to build two 1 MW PV mini-grids in Tanzania under its Micro Power Economy, Tanzania Roll out program. The company has issued a single tender for both projects, specifying that the two solar facilities will be located in Sumbawanga town, Rukwa Region, ...

