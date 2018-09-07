Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-September-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 408.13p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16