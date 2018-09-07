

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose at a marginal pace in August, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Friday.



House prices gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, slower than July's 1.2 percent increase.



At GBP 229,958, the average house showed little change from last month.



In three months to August, house prices advanced 3.7 percent annually after climbing 3.3 percent in three months to July. On a quarterly basis, house prices climbed 1.9 percent.



'While the pace of employment growth has recently slowed, a low unemployment rate and a gradual pickup in wage growth are helping to support household finances,' Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax, said.



'This has been accompanied by interest rates still remaining at a historically low rate and a stable, yet constrained, supply of new homes onto the market further supporting house prices.'



