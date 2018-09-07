

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell slightly on Friday as trade worries persisted ahead of a pending decision on US$200 billion of Chinese goods and the pound strengthened after the release of upbeat housing data.



U.K. house prices rose at their fastest annual rate since November 2017 in the three months to August, according to the latest Halifax survey.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 43 points or 0.59 percent at 7,275 in late opening deals after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.



International Airlines Group tumbled 3.2 percent after its subsidiary British Airways suffered a data breach.



Ashmore Group climbed 3 percent as it reported a 26 percent increase in assets under management for the year.



Pub retailer and brewer Greene King soared 8.4 percent on reporting a jump in beer sales in the first quarter.



