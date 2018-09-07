

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in August, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Friday.



The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in August. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 2.4 percent.



The number of unemployed rose by 1,841 from the previous month to 107,893 in August.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 2.6 percent from 2.1 percent in July.



