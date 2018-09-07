MetLife Investment Management ("MIM"), the institutional asset management platform for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today the appointment of Esther Rulli as Institutional Sales Director for the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Southern Europe. She will be based in London.

Rulli will be responsible for accelerating MIM's third party asset management business in those markets, with a focus on public and corporate pension fund and insurance company clients, among others. She will report to Jason Funk, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa business development for MIM's Institutional Client Group.

Prior to joining MIM, Rulli was a senior relationship manager at State Street Global Advisors where she focused on pension funds and official institutions. She also spent time at PineBridge Investments, formerly AIG Investments, the investment arm of AIG Insurance, covering traditional and alternative investments.

Joseph Pollaro, chief operating officer, MetLife Investment Management, said: "Esther's deep investment and client relationship experience across several European markets will be instrumental as we continue to grow our asset management business."

"I am excited to join MIM," said Rulli. "MIM is well-positioned to provide institutional investors in the region with attractive long-term solutions to meet their investments needs."

Rulli holds a master's degree from the University of Cambridge and she is also a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.'s institutional asset management platform, provides institutional investors including corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and financing solutions. With operations in the Americas, Asia and the Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) regions, MetLife Investment Management manages assets for third-party institutional investors, separate accounts and MetLife, Inc.'s general account. MetLife Investment Management leverages a disciplined credit research and underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk management analytics across traditional fixed income strategies, commercial real estate debt and equity investing, agricultural financing and private placements, among others. For more information, visit www.metlife.com/investments.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

