

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Friday as investors digested a slew of regional data and looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report due tonight for possible clues on interest rates. Trade worries persisted ahead of a pending decision on US$200 billion of Chinese goods.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.26 percent at 372.50 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was declining 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.6 percent.



International Airlines Group tumbled 3.2 percent in London after its subsidiary British Airways suffered a data breach.



Ashmore Group climbed 3 percent as it reported a 26 percent increase in assets under management for the year.



Pub retailer and brewer Greene King soared 8.4 percent on reporting a jump in beer sales in the first quarter.



In economic releases, Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially as initially estimated in the second quarter, Eurostat figures showed. On an annual basis, GDP growth eased to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent in the preceding period.



German industrial production fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast, official data showed.



The country's exports declined for the first time in three months in July, while imports grew at a faster pace.



French industrial output grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, the same pace of expansion as seen in June while the county's visible trade gap shrunk to EUR 3.49 billion in July from EUR 6.00 billion in the same month last year.



U.K. house prices rose at their fastest annual rate since November 2017 in the three months to August, according to the latest Halifax survey.



