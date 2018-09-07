

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus for July increased from a year ago amid strong growth in both exports and imports, preliminary data form the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus grew by EUR 91 million to EUR 373 million. In June, the surplus was EUR 1.024 billion.



Exports rose 11.4 percent year-on-year and imports grew 10.6 percent.



During the January to July period, exports grew 5.7 percent and imports rose 6.8 percent, resulting in a surplus of EUR 4.593 billion.



