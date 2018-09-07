Changes to Jordan's Round 3 renewable energy auction will mean just 150 MW of capacity will be allocated for PV projects, down from 200 MW. Meanwhile, the government has accepted all 16 of the technical bids submitted in April, meaning it now hangs on price. The final results are expected soon.In December 2016, Jordan's government opened bids for a tender totaling 200 MW of new large-scale solar PV, and 100 MW of new wind, capacity. However, it has now reduced these to 150 MW, and 50 MW, respectively. In a statement to the official national news Agency, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, ...

