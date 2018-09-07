

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bitons' one-year ahead inflation expectations rose slightly in August, the latest quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS showed Friday.



The one-year ahead inflation expectations rose to 3 percent from 2.9 percent in May. In the following twelve months, inflation is forecast to slow to 2.9 percent, the same as in the previous survey period.



Respondents assessed the current inflation at 2.9 percent compared to 3.1 percent in May.



Survey participants said inflation will rise to 3.6 percent in the longer-term, say in five years' time, the same as in previous survey.



When asked about the future path of interest rates, 18 percent said rates might stay about the same over the next twelve months, compared with 22 percent in May.



At the same time, 58 percent of respondents expected interest rates to rise over the next 12 months compared to 51 percent in the last survey.



