

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar fell against the yen after reports that Japan may be the next target of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.



Trump reportedly told a columnist for The Wall Street Journal that he was 'still bothered by the terms of U.S. trade with Japan.



Spot gold was up 0.33 percent at $1,200.82 an ounce after hitting a near one-week high on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.22 percent at $1,207 an ounce.



Traders braced for fresh announcements regarding additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods after a public comment period ended Thursday.



China has already warned of retaliation if the U.S. goes ahead with the fresh round of tariffs.



Meanwhile, after a disappointing ADP private sector jobs report released on Thursday, investors await the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due tonight for possible clues on interest rates.



