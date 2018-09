BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's trade deficit for the January to July period widened from a year ago, preliminary data from the Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.504 billion from EUR 4.944 billion in the same period last year. Exports rose 3.6 percent year-on-year and imports grew 6.6 percent.



In the month of June, the trade deficit was EUR 813.90 billion versus EUR 712. 685 million a year ago.



