Technavio analysts forecast the global diabetic foot ulcers market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005175/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing wound healing therapeutics is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global diabetic foot ulcers market 2018-2022. Wound healing occurs in four phases, including hemostasis, inflammatory, proliferative, and maturation. Various organizations are developing wound healing therapeutics for diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, SER190 is developed by Serodus, which is in the pre-clinical stage of development for the treatment of diabetic ulcers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global diabetic foot ulcers market is the strong drug development pipeline:

Global diabetic foot ulcers market: Strong drug development pipeline

The number of pipeline molecules for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers are increasing at a significant rate. Several promising therapeutic agents are being developed, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diabetic foot ulcers market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Currently there are 28 therapeutics under development for diabetic foot ulcer treatment. The number of clinical trials is increasing at a high rate. For instance, Virchow Group and Adocia initiated a phase III trial of BioChaperone to evaluate the efficiency and safety of these dose regimens of BioChaperone PDGF-BB to Becaplermin Gel for the diabetic foot ulcer treatment."

Global diabetic foot ulcers market: Segmentation analysis

The global diabetic foot ulcers market research report provides market segmentation by product (neuropathic ulcer therapeutics and neuro-ischemic and ischemic ulcer therapeutics), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the neuro-ischemic and ischemic ulcer therapeutics segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 64% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be due to the presence of the US, which is the world's largest pharmaceuticals market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005175/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com