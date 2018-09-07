

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices rose at a slower pace in August, for the first time in four months, preliminary data from the Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Total producer prices rose 3.6 percent year-on-year following 4 percent growth in July. The rate eased for the first time since March.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent increase.



Domestic market producer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year after a 4 percent increase in July. Compared to the previous month, prices edged up 0.1 percent following 0.7 percent in July.



