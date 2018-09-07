

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The U.K. currency climbed to 2-day highs of 144.39 against the yen and 1.2578 against the franc, from its early 3-day low of 142.61 and a 2-day low of 1.2471, respectively.



Against the greenback and the euro, the pound advanced to a weekly high of 1.3028 and more than a 3-week high of 0.8925, from its early lows of 1.2914 and 0.9007, respectively.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 146.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc, 1.32 versus the dollar and 0.88 versus the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX