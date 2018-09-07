

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales dropped for the second straight month in July, the statistical office Istat reported Friday.



Retail sales value decreased 0.1 percent each on a monthly basis in July and June.



July's drop was driven by a 0.3 percent fall in non-food goods sales. Meanwhile, food product sales were up 0.2 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales value declined for the first time in three months. Sales declined 0.6 percent, reversing June's 1.4 percent increase. Food sales rose 0.2 percent, while non-food sales decreased 1 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 percent on month and by 1.8 percent annually in July.



