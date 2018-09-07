Altasciences Clinical Research - Canada: Dr. William J. Foster Joins Altasciences as Principal Investigator

LAVAL, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences is pleased to welcome Dr. William J. Foster, MD, PhD, FRCSC, to the Altasciences family as Principal Investigator and Consultant on clinical trials. Dr. Foster, originally from the U.S.A., is a practicing retinal physician in Montreal, Canada, a Professor of Bioengineering, and a Member of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering at Temple University in Philadelphia.

"Dr. Foster's unique background in medicine, bioengineering and biophysics, along with his broad range of expertise in preclinical and clinical research, are an ideal complement to Altasciences as we grow and further develop new areas of specialization. His insight was instrumental in designing one of our upcoming first-in-human studies on an ocular product," said Ingrid Holmes, General Manager, Montreal Clinical Operations, at Altasciences.

Holding an MD from Duke and PhD from Harvard University, Dr. Foster is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology, a Diplomate of the American Board of Preventive Medicine in Clinical Informatics, a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Foster does translational research to improve outcomes for patients with different retinal diseases, ranging from the application of high-tech polymeric compounds to the repair of retinal detachments and delivery of nanoparticle therapeutics to computational modeling of fluid flow in the eye during different diseases and treatments. He is the current Chair of the CME Committee of the Association for Research in Vision & Ophthalmology, and is a Grant Reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Sensory Technologies Study Section.

"I've always been passionate about translational and early-stage clinical research. I look forward to working closely with the well-versed team of experts at Altasciences to help our clients in their efforts to enhance vision research that will ultimately lead to new therapies and methods for disease detection," mentioned Dr. Foster.

Dr. Foster's peer-reviewed publications are numerous and he has spoken at many national and international scientific conferences. He is on the editorial board of multiple publications, including PLOS One and Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences. Dr. Foster has been an investigator in a number of large, important clinical trials, funded by the NIH and pharmaceutical companies, in the field of diabetic retinopathy and other ocular diseases.

About Altasciences

Altasciences (http://www.altasciences.com/) is a mid-size contract research organization that encompasses Algorithme Pharma (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Montreal, QC, Vince & Associates Clinical Research (http://www.vinceandassociates.com/) in Overland Park, KS, and Algorithme Pharma USA (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Fargo, ND, with an overall company focus on supporting early-stage drug development. With over 25 years of industry experience, Altasciences provides clinical services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical companies. Altasciences' full-service solutions offering in this critical stage of drug development includes clinical pharmacology, medical writing, biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.

