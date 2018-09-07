Technavio analysts forecast the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005201/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market 2018-2022. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is increasingly becoming popular as more healthcare facilities do not require people to stay as in-patients at the facility. ABMP enables the blood pressure to be measured even when the patient is moving around, thereby allowing them to carry out their normal daily activities. Measuring blood pressure at home has led to more patients to actively opt for ABMP due to its convenience.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market is the increasing number of surgeries coupled with the growing prevalence of diseases:

Global disposable blood pressure cuffs market: Growth in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

HAIs, also called nosocomial infections, refer to infections acquired by patients due to the presence of toxins, contamination, and infection in hospitals or other healthcare settings. The most common type of HAIs are urinary tract infections (UTIs), surgical site infections, gastroenteritis, meningitis, and pneumonia, which are commonly caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. Such infections manifest themselves in patients through symptoms like wounds, high fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Nosocomial infections are known to affect 10% of all patients admitted to hospitals. Bacteria is increasingly known to be the major cause of HAIs. Some of the common types of bacteria responsible for HAIs are Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coil, Enterococci, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa."

Global disposable blood pressure cuffs market: Segmentation analysis

The global disposable blood pressure cuffs market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (healthcare centers, academic and research institutions, and homecare settings), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth in the Americas can be due to the high presence of vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005201/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com