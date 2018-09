COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production grew at a faster pace in July, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production grew 1.4 percent from June, when it rose 0.5 percent. In May, production fell 0.9 percent.



The improvement was largely driven by the food, beverage and tobacco industry where production grew a robust 5.1 percent.



During the three months to July, production grew 1 percent from the previous three months.



