Companies Outperforming the FANG+ Index Under President Donald Trump

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. stock market has been on an amazing growth run. Corporate earnings have been up, GDP growth has been strong, and unemployment is near historic lows. Tech shares have benefited most from President Donald Trump's saber-rattling trade strategy, outperforming other sectors by a large margin. The FANG+ Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: NYFANG) (NYBOT:FNG=F) consisting of a select group of 10 next generation tech-enabled stocks, is up more than 37% since it began trading on September 26. Today's commentary focuses on four standout equities that have outpaced the FANG+ Index: Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTC:VEND), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG).



Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:VEND) stock has leapt 90%+ since the FANG's creation on September 26, 2017. Business owners large and small have turned towards robotic technologies to keep labor costs down as a result of President Trump's policy of discouraging manufacturers from leaving the United States. VEND is the developer of the world's first frozen yogurt and ice cream dispensing robotic kiosk designed to disrupt brick and mortar competitors: Menchies and Yogurtland. These "unattended" robots eliminate the need for costly rents, employees, food safety measures and are capable of operating 24-hours a day.



"Unattended cashless retail" may sound futuristic, like a driverless car, but in reality, it is a thriving segment of the economy that is forecasted by ResearchAndMarkets.com to grow to $34 billion by 2023. In the absence of a cashier and the typical brick-and-mortar retail environment, cashless unattended retail attracts more customers more frequently who spend more by eliminating slow-moving employees.



Since its debut, the company has secured contracts and commitments for approximately 4,700 robot kiosks worth an estimated $188 million in potential future revenues. With robot manufacturing having begun at the end of last quarter and installations being rolled out to the first 32 North American cities, Generation NEXT has started converting their $188 million in presale revenue to revenue recognized.



Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock has climbed 45%+ since the creation of the FANG+ Index. Once a laughingstock of the fast-food sector, Domino's has become the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales. Domino's began a stunning turnaround in 2010 by improving its recipes and focusing on technology to drive growth. Implementing ordering through text message, voice recognition, emojis or even twitter has enabled consumers the ability to order with little effort. Last quarter, the company expanded the ability for customers to use its app to order pizza delivery on-demand to public hotspots. Additionally, the company has begun testing unattended robot and drone food delivery in test markets Europe and New Zealand.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock has soared 70%+ since the FANG's creation last September. On September 4, 2018, Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche announced to reporters in Stockholm that they were joining join Porsche, Audi and Jaguar in the luxury electric-car race. In July of last year SolarEdge unveiled the world's first inverter-integrated electric vehicle EV charger allowing battery charging from both the grid as well as a solar array. The electric car charger integrated with a solar inverter will be able to work with Time-of-Use (TOU) rates in order for electric vehicle owners to charge at the lowest rate possible on top of using the excess energy from their solar array. This advanced power management technique squeezes just a little more performance out of your average solar power system than a traditional string inverter.



Consumers and businesses around the world are embracing SolarEdge's advanced technology, making a big difference to the company's financial statements. Trailing sales have more than doubled over the last three years, while adjusted earnings and EBITDA profits multiplied fivefold. Free cash flows are skyrocketing even faster. Importantly, cash profits are rising more quickly than the accounting structure we know as earnings. That's a tax-effective way to produce high-quality profits.



With the harmful effects of pollution and the advent of global climate change finally reaching everyday conversations throughout society, investors are finally starting to see the traditional energy sector respond. As serious money pours into clean-energy research, the cost of renewables is plunging faster than anticipated as the efficiencies of wind turbines and solar panels increase. This, coupled with huge advances in energy storage will see the continued decline of fossil fuels.



BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are up over 90% since the inception of the FANG+. Founded in 2010, this giant in China's emerging biopharma industry develops innovative cancer treatments has capitalized on its access to China's vast population of cancer patients and strategic partnerships with multi-billion-dollar Merck and Celgene. The company's broad portfolio includes a drug in late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer. In August, BeiGene raised $903 million through a secondary listing in Hong Kong's stock exchange. China is making a massive push to grow its bioeconomy: biopharma, agricultural biotech, and industrial biotech, among other fledgling markets. At the end of March, the company announced it had enrolled more than 2,300 patients in over 30 clinical trials worldwide.



In July, BeiGene announced clinical and regulatory updates for three separate late-stage drug candidates. First, it told investors it planned to pursue accelerated approval of Zanubrutinib as a treatment for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in the United States. It's currently enrolled in a global phase 3 trial and has already received fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



