Taiwan-based analyst firm, WisolPro says the global capacity for PERC cells is rapidly increasing, with the technology likely to replace polycrystalline cells. HJT, thin film, and n-type PERT technologies are also growing.In a report, WisolPro says the global market demand for passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells will reach 158 GW by 2022, up from 52 GW in 2018, while the available capacity will be 168 GW, up from 64 GW in 2018. In its analysis, the firm further estimates that PERC's growth in market share will reach a high in 2022 and then level out. P-type PERC technology, meanwhile, ...

