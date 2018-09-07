Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics engagement on the sports apparel industry. A leading sports apparel manufacturer wanted to identify and quantify the financial impacts of existing markdown practices and minimize the negative impact on margins. The client also wanted to increase their sell-through velocity and extend their solutions globally.

According to the apparel industry experts at Quantzig "The increasing acceptance of sports apparel is being driven by a variety of demographic and social factors, beginning with greater health consciousness.

Spin class, gym or yoga studio have all become an important part of a common person's regular life. All these have become a trend in which sports apparel is becoming a fixture in mainstream apparel and fashion. There are various demographic and social factors behind the increasing acceptance of sports apparel which begins with greater health consciousness. Eventually, more and more people in the U.S. are getting conscious about their health and the middle-class population in the developing nations is moving towards gymnasium memberships and enhancing their participation in sports. The growth of sports apparel is also driven by the innovations in product, such as better form-fitting, the use of advanced materials, and enduring specialization in which consumers tend to buy activity-specific sports apparel.

The pricing analytics solution helped the sports apparel manufacturer to decrease its tendency to impulsively offer the steepest markdowns and capture lost margin while increasing the average unit retail. The client was also able to significantly reduce the effort, time, and workload required to effectively manage markdown pricing.

This pricing analytics engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase sell-through of its clearance merchandise by more than 10%

Minimize its tendency to impulsively offer the steepest markdowns

This pricing analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Managing markdown pricing effectively

Quantifying the financial impacts of existing markdown practices

