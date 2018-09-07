

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for August at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists forecast the jobs growth to slow by 5,000, compared to 54,100 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its key counterparts. While the loonie held steady against the aussie, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 84.50 against the yen, 0.9394 against the aussie, 1.5232 against the euro and 1.3118 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX